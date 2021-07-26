Advertisement

Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a shooting last week in Midland County.

According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 3400 block of County Road 1216 on Thursday evening.

The sheriff’s office says that one person was killed. Their identity has not been released at this time.

No suspects have been named at this time.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported.
Woodway: one killed in single vehicle accident
Tri-Lakes, who was supposed to represent Colorado in the Little League Softball World Series,...
Little League team ousted from Waco tournament despite nine negative COVID tests
The scene on Highway 6 after one person was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into...
1 seriously injured in crash involving semi on Highway 6
A 10-year-old died from causes associated with plague, according to CDPHE.
10-year-old dies from plague, health officials warn of symptoms
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired

Latest News

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of a Houston soccer park.
Pregnant woman, boyfriend shot to death at Texas soccer park
Tri-Lakes, who was supposed to represent Colorado in the Little League Softball World Series,...
Little League team ousted from Waco tournament despite nine negative COVID tests
The stabbing sent one to a local hospital.
Stabbing in neighborhood near elementary school sends one to local hospital
Historic church in Falls County in need of roof repairs
Historic church in Falls County in need of roof repairs
Motorcycle club helps homeless
Local motorcycle clubs holds fundraiser for the homeless