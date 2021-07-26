Advertisement

Pregnant woman, boyfriend shot to death at Texas soccer park

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of a Houston soccer park.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of a Houston soccer park.(CNN VAN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a man who fatally shot his pregnant ex-wife and her boyfriend in the parking lot of a Houston soccer park as children played in a tournament was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The Harris County sheriff’s office said that deputies arriving at the soccer park Sunday morning found a man shot to death and his girlfriend wounded.

Sgt. Ben Beall of the Harris County sheriff’s office said the woman was taken to a hospital, where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

