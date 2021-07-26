1 seriously injured in crash involving semi on Highway 6

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -One person is in serious condition Sunday after their vehicle crashed into the rear of a semi.

The crash happened around 8:20 p.m. in the westbound lanes just before Bagby Ave.

A blue car could be seen partially underneath the rear of a semi.

The victim was extricated by firefighters and taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

At least one person was seriously injured after a car crashed into the rear of a semi Sunday, July 25, 2021 on Highway 6. (Justin Jackson)

