Services scheduled for longtime Central Texas police officer who died of COVID-19

McLennan Community College police Officer Ricky Roberts.
McLennan Community College police Officer Ricky Roberts.(Lacy Lakeview Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Services have been scheduled for longtime Central Texas police Officer Ricky Roberts, 51, who died on July 19 at a local hospital after contracting COVID-19.

Visitation is from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 1 at Lake Shore Funeral Home at 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.

The funeral service begins at 1 p.m. on Aug. 2 at Meadowbrook Baptist Church at 1207 North Old Robinson Road in Robinson.

Burial follows in Waco Memorial Park.

Roberts joined the McLennan Community College Police Department in August 2018 after working for 15 years as an officer with the Texas State Technical College Police Department.

He leaves behind a wife, Amanda, and a 13-year-old daughter, Payton, along with countless friends and family members.

His family, in a statement to KWTX, said Roberts “was the kindest, most giving, selfless person that anyone could ever encounter.”

“He loved like Jesus loved, and he served like Jesus served. He truly had a servant’s heart, and he positively impacted the lives and touched the hearts of everybody he met and came in contact with. The family really appreciates all of your thoughts and prayers at this time as we are trying to find peace with this huge hole that his passing has left in our lives.”

