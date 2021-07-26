Advertisement

Shooting at Texas apartment complex leaves teenage brothers dead

The brothers were shot at an apartment complex in south Arlington.
The brothers were shot at an apartment complex in south Arlington.(CNN VAN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Police in Arlington say they now suspect a teenage boy fired the gunshots that left two teenage brothers, aged 13 and 17, dead.

The two were shot and a third teen was wounded Friday at an apartment complex in south Arlington.

Police say the three were shot apparently after an argument escalated at a nearby barbershop and spilled over to the apartment complex.

Police found a gun near the dead boys’ bodies and a second gun nearby.

