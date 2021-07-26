Shooting at Texas apartment complex leaves teenage brothers dead

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Police in Arlington say they now suspect a teenage boy fired the gunshots that left two teenage brothers, aged 13 and 17, dead.

The two were shot and a third teen was wounded Friday at an apartment complex in south Arlington.

Police say the three were shot apparently after an argument escalated at a nearby barbershop and spilled over to the apartment complex.

Police found a gun near the dead boys’ bodies and a second gun nearby.

