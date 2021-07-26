Advertisement

Skimmers found on pumps at area store, security camera captured images of suspect

Skimmers have been found on pumps at a convenience store in Cameron on three occasions since early June.(Cameron Police Dept.)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CAMERON, Texas (KWTX) – Milam County authorities released security camera photos Monday of a suspect after skimmers were found on pumps at a convenience store in Cameron on three occasions since early June.

The skimmers were found on pumps on June 3, June 10 and June 14 at the Rattlers Store at 309 North Travis St. in Cameron.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Cameron Police Department at (254) 697-6574 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-697-8477.

Tips may also be submitted online.

