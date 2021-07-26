Advertisement

Stabbing in neighborhood near elementary school sends one to local hospital

The stabbing sent one to a local hospital.
The stabbing sent one to a local hospital.
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A stabbing Monday morning in a neighborhood near a Killeen elementary school sent one to the hospital.

The stabbing was reported Monday morning in the 3000 block of Tucson Drive, just west of Ira Cross Elementary School.

The victim was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

Authorities said it appeared the wound was self-inflicted.

Further details were not immediately available.

