Waco: Teachers receive trauma and resiliency training ahead of the school year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Waco school principals say they are now better equipped for the upcoming school year after training on how to help children who have experienced trauma.

The school principals all came together at the Baylor Club with Steve Graner leading the charge.

He’s a former teacher and now hopes to strengthen learning in our schools through trauma and resiliency training with a focus on the brain itself.

“We think understanding neurobiology enhances better behavior and better learning outcomes,” Graner said.

After 33 years in the classroom, Graner joined the Neurosequential Network to share innovative techniques of helping children learn after experiencing trauma.

He says these practices are particularly important with the impacts of the pandemic.

“We’ve experienced a level of disrupt in our lives that makes it all the more important to understand how the brain works and how we can regulate it or calm it,” Graner said.

Graner talked about how trauma may adversely impact the way someone behaves or reacts.

He emphasized creating a safe space, supporting our educators so they can then support our students and understanding the reason behind our actions to help facilitate growth.

“Our staff really needs to be knowledgeable and understand why our students are acting the way they are acting,” Isabel Lozano, Kendrick Elementary Principal, said.

“Rather than generalizing, it’s just the pandemic, but really looking to specify what the need is for that person whether it be for the adult or for the kids,” Haley Dean, Hillcrest PDS Principal, said.

School principals are now able to take these ideas to strategize ahead of their leadership retreat to help draw up what the upcoming school year will look like.

“Really think through their procedures and processes on their campuses what they need to do differently in order to get their students reengaged, regulated so we can really achieve at the highest level,” Dr. Rachelle Warren, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services and Support at Waco ISD, said.

There are six core elements in the training to bring to the classroom: relational, relevant, repetitive, rewarding, rhythmic and respectful.

School leaders say in the coming weeks, school leaders will interpret these elements and find unique ways to incorporate them in ways that work for each school.

