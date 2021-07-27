Authorities identify teenager killed in head-on crash on rural Central Texas highway

SAN SABA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities Tuesday identified a teenager who died in a head-on crash on a rural highway that sent a woman to a local hospital with serious injuries as Kenli Parish Riney, 18, of Kerrville.

Riney died at the scene of the crash, which happened at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 16 in San Saba County.

Riney was southbound in a 2017 Ford Fusion sedan when the car crossed into the northbound lane and into the path of an oncoming 2016 Toyota Highlander driven by a 45-year-old woman from Santo.

The woman was taken to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple with what Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko said were incapacitating injuries.

Her name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation.

