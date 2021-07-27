Bell County moves COVID threat level to significant uncontrolled community transmission

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Public Health District is moving its COVID-19 threat level from moderate controlled transmission to uncontrolled community transmission as the county’s incidence rate and hospitalizations rise.

“The greatest risk right now in our community is to those unvaccinated,” interim Health District Director Nikki Morrow said Tuesday.

“Due to the significant increase in cases in our community, even fully vaccinated individuals should consider wearing a mask when in crowded public indoor settings, especially those who are more vulnerable, including those who are over age 65 or immunocompromised,” she said.

The health district reported another 118 cases of the virus Tuesday, raising the county’s total to 24,029.

At least 793 cases were active, health district data showed.

Department of State Health Services data, which include Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 1,429 active cases.

The number of patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the state Trauma Service Area that includes Bell County rose to 138 Tuesday from 127 on Monday.

The new cases, hospitalizations and severe outcomes are happening most among unvaccinated residents.

Most of those in hospitals are younger than 55 and virtually all hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.

Just more than 33% of Bell County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated against the virus, according to state data Tuesday.

“Unvaccinated individuals should get vaccinated as soon as they can and continue to protect themselves by wearing a mask until fully vaccinated. The overwhelming results of the vaccine demonstrate the vaccine is safe and is the best way to protect you, your family, and community,” Morrow said.

