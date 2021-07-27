Direct air service to Denver? Local airport officials say it’s a possibility

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) – The Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport has received a $1 million Department of Transportation Grant to use to entice a carrier to provide direct service to Denver, Colo.

The Small Community Air Service Development Program grant “will allow the city to work with airlines for service to a new hub airport,” Director of Aviation Mike Wilson said.

The grant will serve as a revenue guarantee and will offsets marketing and start-up costs for a direct Denver flight.

“Having a new hub to fly to will provide more flight options for passengers and hopefully lead to lower ticket prices. An investment in the success of the airport is an investment in quality of life and the local economy,” Wilson said.

Denver International Airport is about a 90-minute drive from Fort Carson, Colo., home of the 4th Infantry Division, which was based at Fort Hood for about a decade beginning in late 1995.

