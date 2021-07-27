Advertisement

Fire heavily damages Waco middle school; cause remains a mystery

By Arlett Ramirez, Ashley Ruiz and Katie Aupperle
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A fire that broke out at around 1 a.m. Tuesday heavily damaged G.W. Carver Middle School in the 1600 block of JJ Flewellen Road and sent officials scrambling to make sure more than 450 sixth- through eighth-grade students have a place to go when classes start next month.

The first Waco Fire Department crews on the scene saw heavy smoke coming from the school and after entering the front of the building encountered fire inside the front offices.

Nearly three-dozen firefighters battled the flames through the early morning hours and crews remained on the scene to watch for hot spots.

Crews working to extinguish a fire at a middle school.
Crews working to extinguish a fire at a middle school.(Clint Webb)

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Fire officials say the building was secured and there’s no evidence anyone was inside.

No injuries were reported.

The 65-year-old school won’t be available for the start of the new school year and officials have some planning to do before G.W. Carver students report for class on Aug. 23

The school is one of five in the Waco ISD operated as in-district charters by Transformation Waco.

The district will work with the organization to ensure students have a place to go, WISD Chief of Staff Kyle DeBeer said.

DeBeer says the obvious candidate for students would be Indian Spring Middle School as it’s the closest campus with additional capacity available.

Indian Spring is also an in-district charter.

The ACE Summer Enrichment Program scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday have been canceled, DeBeer said.

