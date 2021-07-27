Advertisement

Governor orders Texas National Guard to assist in making border arrests

This April 10, 2018 photo provided by the Texas Military Department shows a soldier from the...
This April 10, 2018 photo provided by the Texas Military Department shows a soldier from the Texas National Guard scanning the shores of the Rio Grande in Starr County, Texas as part of the federal call-up to the U.S.-Mexico border. (Sgt. Mark Otte/Texas Military Department via AP) (KY3)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott Tuesday sent a letter to Major General Tracy R. Norris, Adjutant General of the Texas National guard ordering guard troops to assist the Department of Public Safety with the arrests of individuals on state charges related to the border crisis.

“To respond to this disaster and secure the rule of law at our Southern border, more manpower is needed, in addition to the troopers from DPS and soldiers from the Texas National Guard I have already deployed there, and DPS needs help in arresting those who are violating state law,” Abbott wrote in the letter.

Abbott announced in mid-June individuals who commit state offenses such as criminal trespass will be subject to arrest, building on his May 31 executive order that directed the DPS to enforce all federal and state laws.

