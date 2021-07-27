Advertisement

‘Hank the Cowdog’ author performs at National Ranching Heritage Center

Author John R. Erickson will give two 30-minute performances at 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturday at...
Author John R. Erickson will give two 30-minute performances at 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturday at the National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech University.(National Ranching Heritage Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - “Hank the Cowdog” author John R. Erickson will bring to life the characters from his award-winning children’s book series in two 30-minute presentations at 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech University.

“Many generations of families have reared their children on Erickson’s books about a cowdog named Hank who thinks he’s in charge of ranch security at a fictional M Cross Ranch,” said Julie Hodges, Helen DeVitt Jones Endowed Director of Education at the NRHC.

“His performances include reading selections from his books and performing songs related to the fictional characters,” Hodges explained.

Erickson is a native of Perryton, Texas, and has published 90 books and more than 600 articles, but he is best known as the author of the Hank the Cowdog series of books, audio books and stage plays.

“The series began in 1982 as a self-publishing venture in his garage and has endured to sell more than 10 million copies worldwide and become one of the nation’s most popular series for children and families,” Hodges said.

Copies of his books will be on sale at the NRHC, and Erickson will be available to autograph books between presentations.

The NRHC is open to the public free of charge from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The historic park closes daily at 4 p.m., but the indoor museum remains open until 5 p.m. For additional information, see www.nrhc.ttu.edu, call 806-742-0498 or email ranchhc@ttu.edu.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene Tuesday, dousing hotspots and assessing the damage.
Fire-damaged middle school can’t be repaired in time for start of classes, students will be moved
The employees left a sign on the door of the Dollar General on West Adams Ave. stating that...
Temple: Dollar General reopens after ‘disgruntled’ employees quit en masse
The crash happened at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 16 in San Saba County. (File)
Authorities identify teenager killed in head-on crash on rural Central Texas highway
Cameron Morris of Waco, bought Standard Hat Works in 2013. The company was founded in 1909.
Country superstar pops into Central Texas hatmaker’s pop-up shop
Most hospitalized COVID-19 patients are younger than 55 and virtually all are unvaccinated,...
Bell County moves COVID threat level to significant uncontrolled community transmission

Latest News

The Copp Family spent this past week at the Texas Lions Camp in Kerrville, a camp for those...
Central Texas family with special needs children finally breaks free of quarantine
Nick Wright with his grandmother Dorothy and aunt Debbie at the Grand Canyon.
Central Texas man helps grandmother check Grand Canyon visit off her bucket list
Max Zepeda, 13, is the owner of Mr. Sugar's Bakery and specializes in baking and decorating...
Central Texas student bakes cake pops in order to promote entrepreneurial spirit among area youth
Every dollar raised from ticket sales will be donated to No Limitations, a local nonprofit...
Are you a ninja warrior? Here’s your chance to find out
B & G Copperas Cove
Local Boys and Girls Club using golf tournament to fund major upgrades