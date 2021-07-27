Local police ask public for help locating missing elderly man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help locating Jerry L. Pate, 67, a missing elderly man who reportedly suffers from a variety of medical and mental health issues.

Pate is about 5-foot-8 and six feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

He has gray/blue eyes and a long gray beard.

Pate was last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans, a solid blue shirt, and white tennis shoes.

He was also wearing a navy-blue hat with the word ‘ARMY’ on the front.

He was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Monday and the family is concerned “due to no medication and the confused state he gets in,” police said.

If you have information on Pate’s whereabouts, contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

