Advertisement

Local police ask public for help locating missing elderly man

67-year-old Jerry L Pate, a missing elderly man who reportedly suffers from a variety of...
67-year-old Jerry L Pate, a missing elderly man who reportedly suffers from a variety of medical and mental health issues.(Waco Police)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help locating Jerry L. Pate, 67, a missing elderly man who reportedly suffers from a variety of medical and mental health issues.

Pate is about 5-foot-8 and six feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

He has gray/blue eyes and a long gray beard.

Pate was last seen wearing light-colored blue jeans, a solid blue shirt, and white tennis shoes.

He was also wearing a navy-blue hat with the word ‘ARMY’ on the front.

He was last seen around 11:30 a.m. Monday and the family is concerned “due to no medication and the confused state he gets in,” police said.

If you have information on Pate’s whereabouts, contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries, police said.
Gunfire erupts during backyard party in Texas; guests stone gunman to death
The employees left a sign on the door of the Dollar General on West Adams Ave. stating that...
Temple: Dollar General reopens after ‘disgruntled’ employees quit en masse
Skimmers have been found on pumps at a convenience store in Cameron on three occasions since...
Skimmers found on pumps at area store, security camera captured images of suspect
The robbers were gone when police arrived. (File)
Gun fired during early-morning robbery of local Subway restaurant
The accident happened at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South 7th Street and...
Motorcyclist dies after collision in local residential neighborhood

Latest News

The fire was reported at around 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Fire breaks out in Waco middle school early Tuesday
FIRE AT GW MIDDLE SCHOOL
Crews battling fire at G.W. Carver Middle School PIO interview
Luis Antonio Campos was charged with animal cruelty and given a $5,000 bond.
Heartbreaking: Dog chases vehicle after being dumped on the side of a Texas road
FIRE AT GW CARVER
Crews battling fire at G.W. Carver Middle School