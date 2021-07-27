Advertisement

Man arrested after reportedly leaving body in College Station apartment Sunday

Tarod London, 20
Tarod London, 20(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police have arrested a man in connection with a body found in a Copperfield Parkway apartment Sunday night.

Tarod London, 20, was arrested on Monday and charged with tampering with a corpse and tampering with evidence. According to court documents, London told police that he was driving with the Roshinah Tompkins, 18, near Prairie View on Sunday. He said she had assaulted him and pointed an AR-15 at him when the two started fighting over the weapon. Court documents said London told police the gun went off during the fight, hitting Tompkins in the head.

London told police he panicked and took her back to his apartment instead of the hospital. He carried her up the stairwell into the apartment and tried to perform CPR, but Tompkins died. London told authorities that he tried to use dishwashing soap to clean up some of the blood on the stairwell, but ultimately got nervous and stopped.

He reportedly left the apartment and went to a family member’s house nearby, leaving the body inside the apartment.

Police say London’s mother brought him in to speak with investigators after she contacted CSPD. He was arrested and taken to the Brazos County Detention Center. His bond is $205,000.

London is also charged with disorderly conduct for discharging a firearm at the apartment complex on June 20.

College Station police say the Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.

