Man dies after being pulled from Balmorhea State Park pool

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALMORHEA, Texas (KOSA) - A man died over the weekend after being pulled out of the Balmorhea State Park pool.

The victim has been identified as Daniel Angelest, 57, of El Paso.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, staff at the park were notified at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday about a swimmer who was found unresponsive in the pool.

Park visitors and staff performed CPR on Angelest until EMTs arrived and took over.

Angelest was taken to the Reeves County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

