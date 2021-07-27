Advertisement

Robinson dominates first game of regional Little League World Series Tournament

By Christopher Williams
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson little league softball team is just one win away from the Little League World Series.

After a first-round bye, Robinson had a matchup with Ganado, who was representing East Texas.

Robinson’s Isabelle Mathis found home plate in the bottom of the first to give Robinson the lead.

The game stayed 1-0 until the fifth inning when Robinson caught fire.

The girls scored 5 runs and won the game 6-0.

Journee Patterson, Addison Young, Lexi Rosillo, Haven Hansen, Raelynn Van Zee, and Peyton Richards all scored for Robinson.

Raelynn Van Zee pitched all six innings, giving up just one hit.

