Robinson dominates first game of regional Little League World Series Tournament

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Robinson little league softball team is just one win away from the Little League World Series.

After a first-round bye, Robinson had a matchup with Ganado, who was representing East Texas.

Robinson’s Isabelle Mathis found home plate in the bottom of the first to give Robinson the lead.

The game stayed 1-0 until the fifth inning when Robinson caught fire.

The girls scored 5 runs and won the game 6-0.

Journee Patterson, Addison Young, Lexi Rosillo, Haven Hansen, Raelynn Van Zee, and Peyton Richards all scored for Robinson.

Raelynn Van Zee pitched all six innings, giving up just one hit.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.