Slight dip in temperatures & minor rain chance

Our weather has been mostly influenced by high pressure these past few days and over the course of the new two days or so, it will shift a bit more to the west. That will open the door for some slight rain chances Wednesday & Thursday. Not everyone is expected to get rain and those who do aren’t likely to see much, but at least the chance is there!

Tonight is warm and muggy with lows in the mid 70s. Tomorrow’s highs will be a touch cooler, thanks to the extra cloud cover and minor rain chance, in the mid 90s. We build back in the heat for the weekend. With the extra tropical moisture around, our feels-like temperatures will range between 102 and 105 through the hottest parts of each afternoon. Make sure you’re staying hydrated, listening to your body and taking breaks from the sun if you’re outside for an extended period of time.

By Friday, high pressure takes back over, which takes us into the weekend with highs climbing back into the upper 90s and maybe even triple digits for a day or two.

Our run with triple digit highs might be short lived... we are now seeing more guidance indicating that a cold front will come early next week and drop us back into the 90s. Maybe even into the low and mid 90s for a few days next week and several days of (small but) possible rain chances! Of course, things could change so check back regularly to see if that front will actually make it to us and give us some relief next week!

