Still chasing that first 100° day until an early August cold front swings through

It looked like Monday would have been the first 100° day of the year for many cities and towns but nearly everyone missed the century mark. Going through the remainder of the month, the only opportunities for triple-digit temperatures looks to be Friday and Saturday since a weak disturbance will bring us extra clouds and maybe some rain today and tomorrow. We’re starting out noticeably warmer this morning in the low-to-mid 70s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies but we’re expecting a few showers to bubble up in the heat of the day too, especially east of I-35. We should stay precipitation free through the early afternoon with mostly clear skies early this morning turning partly cloudy late this morning. Midday temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s should warm into the mid-to-upper 90s for highs. Rain chances are near 20% area wide but are closer to 30% near I-45 as a disturbance from the east tries to move in. Whatever rain that forms should mostly end shortly after sunset, but there’s a chance rain may linger through around midnight for some with another low chance of some scattered rain redeveloping before sunrise Wednesday morning. Whatever rain that may form should be fairly fleeting but localized downpours are possible, especially near I-45. Rain chances climb to 30% Wednesday afternoon as today’s disturbance potentially kicks up some more scattered rain. With slightly higher rain chances Wednesday and potentially some more clouds, highs should be slightly cooler than normal as we only warm into the low-to-mid 90s. Be aware though that heat index values both today and tomorrow may climb as high as 105°!

After the mid-week rain chances exit Thursday, we’re expecting typical late July and early August weather until an early August front swings through next week. Highs Thursday in the upper 90s may briefly reach 100° on Friday and/or on Saturday. If we manage to escape the triple-digits this month, it’ll be only one of 20 July’s without a triple digit high being recorded. It looks like triple-digit temperatures should be around Sunday and Monday. If we manage to dodge the hundreds Sunday and Monday, the triple-digits could hold off for a while thanks to an early-week cold front. The cold front is expected to arrive Monday night into Tuesday bringing us a 20% and 30% chance of rain and likely dropping temperatures into the mid-to-upper 90s for highs through at least next Thursday. The rain chances aren’t super high right now so don’t expect to take a big chunk out of the near 1.5″ year-to-date rainfall deficit, but some extra rain and the cooler temperatures are nice anytime in summer!

