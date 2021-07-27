Advertisement

Temple: Dollar General reopens after ‘disgruntled’ employees quit en masse

Employees claim manager would not treat them with respect
The employees left a sign on the door of the Dollar General on West Adams Ave. stating that...
The employees left a sign on the door of the Dollar General on West Adams Ave. stating that they say they were “not treated with respect” by their manager.(KWTX)
By Royden Ogletree and Megan Vanselow
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A local Dollar General is open again after employees quit their job en masse earlier Monday.

The employees left a sign on the door of the Dollar General on West Adams Avenue stating the store was closed because they quit because they were “not treated with respect” by their manager.

The sign read in full: “It’s been amazing having awesome customers brighten our day at this job. However we all QUIT because our manager does NOT treat us with respect.”

KWTX spoke with the manager of the Dollar General, who said she had a few disgruntled employees.

The manager said the employees who wrote the message on the sign and closed the store had previously been coached on “work ethic.”

The manager was able to reopen the store with the few employees she has left.

A “now hiring” sign has been placed at the entrance to the store.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash was reported.
Woodway: one killed in single vehicle accident
Tri-Lakes, who was supposed to represent Colorado in the Little League Softball World Series,...
Little League team ousted from Waco tournament despite nine negative COVID tests
Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries, police said.
Gunfire erupts during backyard party in Texas; guests stone gunman to death
The scene on Highway 6 after one person was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into...
1 seriously injured in crash involving semi on Highway 6
The robbers were gone when police arrived. (File)
Gun fired during early-morning robbery of local Subway restaurant

Latest News

Texas and Oklahoma have taken a first step toward a move to the Southeastern Conference, and if...
If UT, OU fly the coop, Baylor will feel the impact, Central Texas economist says
Trauma and Resiliency Training for Waco principals.
Waco: Teachers receive trauma and resiliency training ahead of the school year
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Central Texas has doubled in the past week, more than...
Active COVID-19 cases in Central Texas nearly double in past week, hospitalizations continue to rise
Private development around Cameron Park.
Waco: Is Cameron Park shrinking as a result of private development?