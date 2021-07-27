Temple: Dollar General reopens after ‘disgruntled’ employees quit en masse

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A local Dollar General is open again after employees quit their job en masse earlier Monday.

The employees left a sign on the door of the Dollar General on West Adams Avenue stating the store was closed because they quit because they were “not treated with respect” by their manager.

The sign read in full: “It’s been amazing having awesome customers brighten our day at this job. However we all QUIT because our manager does NOT treat us with respect.”

KWTX spoke with the manager of the Dollar General, who said she had a few disgruntled employees.

The manager said the employees who wrote the message on the sign and closed the store had previously been coached on “work ethic.”

The manager was able to reopen the store with the few employees she has left.

A “now hiring” sign has been placed at the entrance to the store.

