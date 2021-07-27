Advertisement

Texas Border Patrol agents identify sex offender trying to sponsor juvenile migrant

File Photo: U.S. Border Patrol agents
File Photo: U.S. Border Patrol agents(KOLD)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDINBURGH, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector identified a registered sex offender allegedly attempting to sponsor a 16-year-old migrant teenager from Guatemala.

On Saturday, McAllen Station Border Patrol agents encountered a group of 85 migrants as they walked from the Rio Grande into the United States.

During virtual processing, an unaccompanied 16-year-old girl provided the name of a man who she claimed was a family friend.

By memory, the girl provided demographic information of her would-be sponsor.

The Border Patrol said this is “rare and raised concern from agents and a CBP officer working virtually in Canada to assist our agents with the overwhelming number of migrants at the Donna Processing Facility.”

Following the verification process, agents contacted the would-be sponsor, a man living in California.

The man allegedly claimed he was a “friend of a close family friend” of the migrant girl.

“Due to inconsistencies in the subject’s stories, agents grew suspicious. Upon further investigation, agents discovered the subject is a registered sex offender out of Oroville, California,” the Border Patrol said.

“RGV Sector agents are tirelessly working to ensure unaccompanied children are not harmed and sent with individuals in our communities who seek to prey on children,” said Chief Brian Hastings, RGV Sector Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent.

“Due to the diligence of the CBP officer and agents, the unaccompanied female juvenile is safe, and all proper authorities have been notified.”

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity by calling 800-863-9382.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The employees left a sign on the door of the Dollar General on West Adams Ave. stating that...
Temple: Dollar General reopens after ‘disgruntled’ employees quit en masse
Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries, police said.
Gunfire erupts during backyard party in Texas; guests stone gunman to death
Crews remained on the scene Tuesday, dousing hotspots and assessing the damage.
Fire heavily damages Waco middle school; cause remains a mystery
Skimmers have been found on pumps at a convenience store in Cameron on three occasions since...
Skimmers found on pumps at area store, security camera captured images of suspect
The robbers were gone when police arrived. (File)
Gun fired during early-morning robbery of local Subway restaurant

Latest News

The crash happened at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 16 in San Saba County. (File)
Authorities identify teenager killed in head-on crash on rural Central Texas highway
The miniature train that circles Lions Park. (Photo by Paul J. Gately/file)
Waco prepared to spend $2 million to revitalize Lions Park
Crews remained on the scene Tuesday, dousing hotspots and assessing the damage.
Fire heavily damages Waco middle school; cause remains a mystery
67-year-old Jerry L Pate, a missing elderly man who reportedly suffers from a variety of...
Local police ask public for help locating missing elderly man