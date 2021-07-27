Advertisement

Texas shooter dies after party-goers throw bricks at him

Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning...
Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning with a gun. He opened fire after getting into a yelling match then other party-goers chased him, throwing landscaping bricks.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Texas authorities say a man who opened fire at a backyard party in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring three, died after being chased by fellow party-goers who threw landscaping bricks at him.

Fort Worth police said the shooter, who was struck multiple times with at least one brick early Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said that after the shooter shot and injured one person in the backyard, other party-goers gave chase. One person was fatally shot during the chase and two others were injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries, police said.
Gunfire erupts during backyard party in Texas; guests stone gunman to death
Tri-Lakes, who was supposed to represent Colorado in the Little League Softball World Series,...
Little League team ousted from Waco tournament despite nine negative COVID tests
A crash was reported.
Woodway: one killed in single vehicle accident
The scene on Highway 6 after one person was seriously injured after their vehicle crashed into...
1 seriously injured in crash involving semi on Highway 6
The robbers were gone when police arrived. (File)
Gun fired during early-morning robbery of local Subway restaurant

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump, left, has endorsed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for...
Trump endorses Ken Paxton for Texas attorney general
A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday...
5 die, including deputy, in shooting at California home
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
Winds stoke California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West
Hewitt police searching for person who fled from the scene of a crash