Two named in sealed murder indictments in shooting death of Central Texas teenager

Taja West (left) and Ethan Trainer were in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, charged with murder.
Taja West (left) and Ethan Trainer were in the Bell County Jail Tuesday, charged with murder.(Jail photo)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) – Two suspects have been named in sealed indictments charging murder in the shooting death of a teenager in April in Harker Heights.

Taja West, 21, was already in custody when a Bell County grand jury handed up the indictments last Wednesday.

He’s been held in lieu of bonds totaling $1.5 million since April 22, charged with murder and aggravated robbery and without bond on a Texas Department of Criminal Justice blue warrant.

Ethan Trainer, 19, was free on a separate bond.

He was arrested after the indictment was returned and was booked into the Bell County Jail last Thursday.

He’s held in lieu of $1 million bond on the murder charge.

Quinton Ford, 19, of Harker Heights, was shot late on the night of April 20 in the parking lot of Harker Heights High School in the 1000 block of East Knights Way.

Officers who responded to a report of gunfire found Ford in a nearby wooded area after searching for several minutes.

They performed lifesaving measures until paramedics arrived.

Ford was taken to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting was the result of an argument, police said.

A 19-year-old was arrested after the shooting and was charged with deadly conduct.

That case is still pending.

