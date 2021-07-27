Advertisement

Vaccinations will be offered at Garth Brooks concert in Kansas City

By KMBC staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 8:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KMBC) - Garth Brooks fans can get vaccinated against coronavirus during his upcoming show.

The home of the Kansas City Chiefs, Arrowhead Stadium, will once again become a mass vaccination site.

More than 70,000 fans are expected for the Aug. 7 show. The concert is sold out.

Without capacity restrictions, all seats were made available for the performance.

A spokesperson said masks will not be required.

On Monday afternoon, the Chiefs president said they are taking this opportunity to get as many people vaccinated as possible.

“We’re working on having a vaccination on-site for the concert, and we’ll continue to do that. Not sure if we’ll be able to do it game days. We’re trying to work through that as well, but we absolutely promote everybody to get vaccinated,” Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan said.

He said they are also working to vaccinate as many of their staff as possible, requiring masks for those who are not.

Eight thousand people got vaccinated at the first mass vaccination event at Arrowhead Stadium in March.

A second event scheduled for April was canceled because of a temporary pause of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries, police said.
Gunfire erupts during backyard party in Texas; guests stone gunman to death
The employees left a sign on the door of the Dollar General on West Adams Ave. stating that...
Temple: Dollar General reopens after ‘disgruntled’ employees quit en masse
Skimmers have been found on pumps at a convenience store in Cameron on three occasions since...
Skimmers found on pumps at area store, security camera captured images of suspect
The robbers were gone when police arrived. (File)
Gun fired during early-morning robbery of local Subway restaurant
The accident happened at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South 7th Street and...
Motorcyclist dies after collision in local residential neighborhood

Latest News

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
LIVE: Jan. 6 House committee holds first hearing
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 massage spa killings
Retired Sen. Mike Enzi, a Wyoming Republican known as a consensus-builder in an increasingly...
Ex-US Sen. Mike Enzi of Wyoming dies after bicycle accident
Authorities have identified the Selma, Alabama, police officer killed Tuesday morning.
Police officer killed in shooting in Alabama; woman injured