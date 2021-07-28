Advertisement

Area city hall employees tested for COVID-19 after several coworkers test positive

Marlin City Hall employees will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday after several coworkers tested positive for the virus. (File)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) – Marlin City Hall employees will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday after several coworkers tested positive for the virus, Mayor Carolyn Lofton said in a statement posted Wednesday.

The Marlin Police Department will be closed to the public until further notice, Lofton said, and all city staff will wear masks when dealing with the public until further notice.

Marlin Fire Department personnel routinely sanitize city hall and will continue to do so, she said.

“We cannot mandate anyone from the public to wear masks due to state regulations. However, we will be posting that we ‘strongly recommend wearing a mask’ due to potential for exposure within city hall,” she said.

A week ago, Falls County had no active cases of the virus, according to Department of State Health Services data, but on Wednesday, at least 14 cases were active in the county.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

