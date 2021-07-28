Advertisement

“Carver is the anchor”: East Waco residents heartbroken by school fire

By Megan Vanselow
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Dozens of current and former students, parents and staff of G.W. Carver Middle School came to see what was left after an early morning fire Tuesday.

Officials have not said the structure is a total loss, but significant damage was done to the school library, gym, front offices and classrooms.

Shortly after it caught fire, school secretary Sandra Dorsey-Butler, who lives two doors down from the school, got a call that woke her up.

“Its my birthday. At 3:05 I got a call from my principal saying ‘Ms. Dorsey I wanted to call you later this morning to wish you a happy birthday but Carver is burning down,’” Dorsey-Butler explained.

She and her sister, Cynthia Dorsey Edwards, could see the flames from their window and walked to the school for a closer look.

“Flames were shooting up from the library from the administrative offices,” Dorsey-Butler explained.

Both their parents worked at the school when they were growing up, their father was was a vocational agriculture teacher before becoming executive director of OAC, and their mother worked as the school secretary.

They were part of the original faculty and staff when the school opened in 1956.

Edwards, class of 1968, graduated with the first group of students to go all the way from first to 12th grade at Carver back when it was a high school for the black community in Waco.

Dorsey-Butler graduated the following year as the last class to graduate before the high school closed.

Carver fire Dorsey sisters
Carver fire Dorsey sisters(Megan Vanselow)

Carver later reopened as a middle school and the Dorsey sisters say it has been the anchor of East Waco for decades.

“We have no grocery stores, cleaners or businesses that anchor this community but Carver is that anchor,” she explained.

They are optimistic though, that the strong foundation partially built by their parents will ensure a bright future for the students and staff of the school moving forward.

The school has too much damage to be ready for the upcoming school year, so its student body will be moved to Indian Spring, but Dorsey-Butler says they must rebuild G.W. Carver.

“I can’t even begin to talk about what all we lost in that school,” Transformation Waco CEO Dr. Robin McDurham said.

For Dorsey-Butler, it was a sweater, a personalized coffee mug and school yearbooks that come to mind of what she had left in her office.

Luckily, she kept a copy of most of the yearbooks at home too.

Rebecca Reyna’s two daughters went through G.W. Carver a few years ago, she looked on the burned building Tuesday holding onto to the memories of her girls in band.

“Its a building. Its lost but its the memories, no one can take those memories away from those children,” Reyna said.

“Once a Panther always a Panther, the community needs to come together now.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The employees left a sign on the door of the Dollar General on West Adams Ave. stating that...
Temple: Dollar General reopens after ‘disgruntled’ employees quit en masse
Crews remained on the scene Tuesday, dousing hotspots and assessing the damage.
Fire-damaged middle school can’t be repaired in time for start of classes, students will be moved
Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries, police said.
Gunfire erupts during backyard party in Texas; guests stone gunman to death
The crash happened at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 16 in San Saba County. (File)
Authorities identify teenager killed in head-on crash on rural Central Texas highway
Skimmers have been found on pumps at a convenience store in Cameron on three occasions since...
Skimmers found on pumps at area store, security camera captured images of suspect

Latest News

Local community saddened by fire at historic school
Local community saddened by fire at historic school
A Waco-area politician has filed a bill that would require UT to get legislative approval...
Local lawmaker files bill to block Big 12 disruption
Most hospitalized COVID-19 patients are younger than 55 and virtually all are unvaccinated,...
Bell County moves COVID threat level to significant uncontrolled community transmission
One of the airport's passenger bridges. (Photo by Alex Cano/file)
Direct air service to Denver? Local airport officials say it’s a possibility