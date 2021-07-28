Advertisement

Central Texas police officer injured in struggle with suspect

A Central Texas police officer injured in a struggle with a suspect was taken to a hospital after a sheriff’s deputy used a Taser to subdue the wanted man. (File)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) – A Marlin police officer injured in a struggle with a suspect Tuesday night was taken to a hospital after a Falls County sheriff’s deputy used a Taser to subdue the wanted man.

The unidentified officer’s injuries were minor, the Falls County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Wednesday morning.

Deputies were sent to assist Marlin officers in arresting Charles Walker, Jr., who, the sheriff’s office says, was named in “multiple felony warrants” and now faces an evading arrest charge, too.

Walker was taken to the Falls County Jail.

