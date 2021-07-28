‘Cooler’ mid-week, increasing heat and humidity this weekend, and another summer cold front!

The plethora of cold fronts that we’ve seen this summer has taken a little bit of a break but we’re expecting a cold front to swing through next week just in time to prevent our temperatures from soaring well into the triple-digits. Even before next week’s front moves in, we’re expecting slightly cooler weather today (but only really for the afternoon). Morning temperatures are starting out very warm and very humid. By sunrise, temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 70s with heat index values in the low-to-mid 80s already. Partly cloudy skies rule the day and outside of a stray morning shower, our best chance of a few pop-up showers will be in the afternoon. Coverage of rain should be higher than yesterday, but should still be isolated enough that most cities will miss out on the rain. Rain chances are between 20% and 30% today and thanks to the extra clouds and humidity, we’re expecting highs to only reach the low-to-mid 90s. It’ll be a little cooler than yesterday today but we’re turning the ship right back around tomorrow. Rain chances will again be near 20% with partly cloudy skies keeping highs about a degree or two below the average of 98°.

We’ll be eagerly waiting on next week’s cold front, especially after what will likely be the hottest and potentially most humid weekend we’ve seen all year long. Highs on Friday under mostly clear skies will warm into the upper 90s with a heat index value as high as 104°. Saturday’s high of 99° will be accompanied by a heat index as high as 106° and Sunday’s high at or maybe even slightly over 100° will feel as hot as about 108° thanks to the increasing humidity in front of next Monday’s cold front. Again, we’re expecting next week’s front to bring a substantial drop in temperatures thanks to the front potentially keeping rain chances around through much of next week. Highs on Monday in the mid-to-upper 90s ahead of the front should drop into the mid 90s for the remainder of next week. If next week’s front stalls out and keeps the atmosphere unsettled, high temperatures may even be cooler in the low 90s thanks to the chances for rain hanging around. Rain chances will be highest Monday and Tuesday as the front arrives and then will stay near 30% late next week as the front sloshes around in the atmosphere.

