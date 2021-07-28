Advertisement

Midway High School hosts free youth football coaching clinic

Midway youth football coaching clinic
Midway youth football coaching clinic(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Midway High School football team will start fall practices in just a couple of weeks. The Panthers have a new head coach and new coordinators on both sides of the ball. This new staff wrapped up a free clinic open to all youth football coaches in Central Texas.

A lot of varsity coaches know that high school success starts at the middle school level, but it really can be before that.

“We’ve got to develop kids all the way down to our pre-sixth grade athletic classes,” explained Midway head football coach, Shane Anderson.

Part of it is just getting them out on the field, and not just the football field.

“You know that’s the whole deal, getting these kids interested in number one playing football, number two understanding that you can play more than one sport,” said Anderson.

But if they play football, it helps to learn techniques that align with their future high school program. That’s where this clinic comes in.

“You know we want to gear it where they use the same terminology and scheme that we use, so hopefully they know what we call our plays so we can get ahead of the game ,” explained Anderson.

Area youth coaches enjoyed what this new staff brought to the table, and realize how it can benefit the kids.

“It was just different. Coach Allison did a really really great job of breaking down some of their offensive schemes, Coach Jones did a good job of explaining where we can teach it to younger kids better,” said Paul Deleon, the executive director of Midway Premier League.

