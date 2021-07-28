Advertisement

Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas

60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GARLAND, Texas (KWTX) - On Tuesday July 27th, just before 7:00 pm, Garland Police responded to a gunshot wound call in the 700 block of Briar Way.

When officers arrived, they observed a female inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Garland Paramedics responded, and the victim was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Homicide detectives are investigating this death as a murder.

The victim is identified as 60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas.

Video surveillance shows what is believed to be a black four-door vehicle behind the residence in the alley. A female driver and male passenger, are seen exiting their vehicle and entering the garage.

The female is described as a dark-skinned female, medium build. The male is described as a dark-skinned male wearing dark clothing.

Officers learned from the family that the victim was the mother of a couple who had recently purchased the house, and was helping them move in. Detectives believe the victim was alone in the residence at the time of the murder.

It is believed the suspects traveled in the area of the 5100 and 5200 blocks of Barcelona Drive where the suspect vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run accident, and the male suspect pointed a gun at another individual.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect vehicle and its occupants. Anyone with information or video surveillance from the area between the hours of 5:00 pm, and 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 27th, is urged to call 972-485-4840.

Tips may also be made anonymously to Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-TIPS (8477) or online at www.garlandcrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

