Police identify victim in deadly hit-and-run

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have released the name of a woman killed in a hit-and-run on E. William J Bryan Pkwy Monday.

Brenda Nixon, 67, of Bryan, was hit by a vehicle near Sue Haswell Park. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police have not released any information about the driver involved. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.