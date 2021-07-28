Police identify victim in deadly hit-and-run
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police have released the name of a woman killed in a hit-and-run on E. William J Bryan Pkwy Monday.
Brenda Nixon, 67, of Bryan, was hit by a vehicle near Sue Haswell Park. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police have not released any information about the driver involved. The investigation is ongoing.
