Pop-up rain cools some spots, most keep the with heat

While it has been a hot, dry day for most, we are watching a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms through sunset tonight. The chance of seeing rain where you live is 20% through sunset, then dry weather returns overnight.

The tropical moisture will be slow to exit so we keep a small chance for rain for the next two afternoons, but most will stay dry. High pressure builds back in on Friday, setting us up for a hot, dry and sunny weekend. Temperatures will hover around 100 degrees through the weekend, but heat index values will climb to between 103-106 degrees both afternoons thanks to muggy humidity. Heat advisories could be issued for parts of the area for the first time this year so that’s something we will watch for this weekend.

The pattern changes just as it looked like a heat wave was upon us as we track a cold front dipping into Central Texas at the beginning of next week. This will increase our rain chances and decrease our afternoon temperatures to below average for midweek.

