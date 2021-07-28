Advertisement

Robinson Little League softball will advance to the world series

Robinson
Robinson(KWTX)
By Darby Brown
Published: Jul. 28, 2021
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Robinson defeated Louisiana 2-0 in the southwest regional tournament on Wednesday afternoon. With the win, Robinson will advance to the Little League Softball World Series in North Carolina.

Robinson will be one of 10 teams in the Little League Softball World Series, which will be played August 11th-August 18th.

Robinson still has a chance to win the Southwest Region Thursday morning at 10 a.m. when they face Oklahoma for a second time. Oklahoma defeated Robinson 7-3 on Wednesday morning, but the team responded getting a win in the elimination game with Louisiana.

