State reports more than 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, 3,000 cases active in Central Texas

(KWTX) - Texas reported 10,086 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, the biggest single-day total since February, and the number of active cases of the virus in the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring rose by 180 to 3,044.

The Department of State Health Services reported at least 75,631 active cases of the virus statewide Wednesday, an increase of 10,000 since Tuesday.

The surge in new cases comes just weeks before the start of the new school year, and vaccination rates for younger residents remain comparatively low, putting them at risk from the more virulent Delta variant of the virus.

The Texas Medical Association Wednesday urged parents and caregivers to get children 12 and older vaccinated and urged mask use by everyone in schools.

“The pandemic has not ended…and we physicians see it’s worsening as COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths increase once again, mostly in unvaccinated Texans,” the association said.

“Let’s face it; if we don’t take action, the more infectious COVID-19 delta variant will spread among students when they gather together in schools.

Gov. Greg Abbott, who remains firm about a ban on local mask mandates, issued an executive order Wednesday restricting ground transportation of migrants who may be carrying COVID-19 into Texas communities, and directing the Department of Public Safety to stop and redirect vehicles in which those migrants are suspected of riding.

“The dramatic rise in unlawful border crossings has also led to a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases among unlawful migrants who have made their way into our state, and we must do more to protect Texans from this virus and reduce the burden on our communities,” Abbott said.

The new confirmed cases Wednesday pushed the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 2,621,979.

At least 2,923,468 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and at least 5,292 were hospitalized Wednesday, about 300 more than on Tuesday.

In Trauma Service Area L, which includes Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills County, 150 patients diagnosed with the virus were hospitalized Wednesday, filling more than 13% of available beds and accounting for about 16% of all patients hospitalized.

In Trauma Service Area M, which includes Bosque, Falls, Hill, Limestone and McLennan counties 61 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Wednesday, filling more than 9% of available beds and accounting for about 13% of all hospitalizations.

The statewide molecular test positivity rate is rising, too.

At the start of the month, it was less than 5%, which experts say indicates the virus is controlled.

Wednesday it rose to 15.48%

State and regional death tolls are not rising as sharply as new cases.

The statewide toll Wednesday was 51,949, an increase of 59.

DSHS reported four more deaths from the virus Wednesday in Central Texas.

The death toll in the region may be as high as 1,764, but according to state data Wednesday, the count stood at 1,751 including 461 Bell County residents, 10 fewer that the local count of 471; 37 Bosque County residents; 89 Coryell County residents; 33 Falls County residents; 50 Freestone County residents; 29 Hamilton County residents; 111 Hill County residents; 36 Lampasas County residents; 43 Leon County residents; 81 Limestone County residents; 490 McLennan County residents, 21 more than the local count of 469; 53 Milam County residents; 21 Mills County residents; 147 Navarro County residents, three fewer than the local count of 150; 47 Robertson County residents, and 23 San Saba County residents.

The emphasis on vaccination is rising as case counts increase.

Baylor Scott & White Health notified employees Wednesday they must be fully vaccinated against the virus by Oct. 1, and Ascension, whose facilities include the Providence Healthcare Network in Waco, says its employees have until Nov. 12 to meet the vaccination requirement.

“With rapidly rising COVID-19 case counts due to the highly contagious Delta variant and the start of the flu season fast approaching, we believe now is the right time to take the next step in achieving a fully vaccinated workforce,” Baylor Scott & White said in a statement Wednesday.

Just more than 52% of Texas residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated against the virus Wednesday.

In Central Texas, barely more than 36% residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated.

In Bell County, about 33.5% of residents 12 and older were fully vaccinated.

In McLennan County, more than 41% of eligible residents were fully vaccinated.

Almost 39% of eligible Bosque County residents were fully vaccinated, according to DSHS data Wednesday; more than 31% of eligible Coryell County residents were fully vaccinated; 36% of eligible Falls County residents were fully vaccinated; more than 31% of eligible Freestone County residents were fully vaccinated; more than 41% of eligible Hamilton County residents were fully vaccinated; more than 36% of eligible Lampasas County residents were fully vaccinated; 33% of eligible Leon County residents were fully vaccinated; more than 31% of eligible Limestone County residents were fully vaccinated; more than 38% of eligible Milam County residents were fully vaccinated; more than 35% of eligible Mills County residents were fully vaccinated; more than 39% of eligible Navarro County residents were fully vaccinated; almost 38% of eligible Robertson County residents were fully vaccinated, and more than 29% of eligible San Saba residents were fully vaccinated.

The Temple ISD is partnering with the Bell County Public Health District to provide required immunizations as well as COVID-19 vaccinations for students 12 and older on Aug. 5 in the ninth-grade cafeteria at Temple High School.

The COVID-19 vaccinations are optional.

“Lack of accessibility to care over the last year due to COVID-related closures is a reality,” said Kim Glawe, director of health services for Temple ISD.

“We’re certainly grateful to our local health department for helping us provide all of our students and families an opportunity to receive care that can help them remain healthy this coming school year.”

McLane Children’s Medical Center hosts a walk-in vaccination clinic from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday for anyone 12 or older at Pirtle Elementary at 714 South Pea Ridge Rd. in Temple. Parents or guardians must be present for anyone younger than 18. Appointments will be scheduled for second doses.

COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday for the next four weeks at the 7th Street Pedestrian Plaza in downtown Waco as part of the Civic on the 7th performing arts series.

Advance registration is not required.

In Lampasas County, with more than 60 active case of the virus, AdventHealth Rural Health Clinic is offering free vaccines to residents 18 and older.

Call (512) 556-3621 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

An ID and proof of insurance are required and those seeking second doses should also bring vaccination cards.

The weekly vaccination clinic will continue for as long as vaccine is available.

BELL COUNTY

The Bell County Public Health District Tuesday moved its COVID-19 threat level from moderate controlled transmission to uncontrolled community transmission as the county’s incidence rate and hospitalizations rise.

The health district reported another 110 cases of the virus Wednesday, increasing the county’s total since the start of the pandemic to 24,139.

At least 22,823 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 471 have died.

The health district reported 845 active cases Wednesday.

DSHS data, which includes Fort Hood personnel who live on post, showed 1,428 active cases.

State data also showed 2,622 probable cases of the virus.

At least 24,644 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, state data showed, and 461 have died.

MCLENNAN COUNTY

The Waco-McLennan County Health District reported 28,840 total cases Wednesday, an increase of 119 since Tuesday.

AT least 567 cases were active, almost 80 more than Tuesday.

At least 27,804 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 54 were hospitalized Wednesday, an increase of three, and nine were on ventilators.

The county’s COVID-19 dashboard showed three available ICU beds.

The health district reported an additional death from the virus Wednesday, raising the county’s death toll to 469.

DSHS data showed 490 deaths.

COVID-19 testing provided by the Waco-McLennan County Health District and the Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management has ended. Providers throughout the county including clinics and pharmacies still offer COVID-19 testing. The DSHS test location finder is a resource.

Baylor University’s online dashboard showed 14 active cases involving students, two involving staff, one involving a faculty member and two involving contactors Wednesday, and 4,040 cases since Aug. 1, 2020. Baylor is requiring weekly COVID-19 testing of students, faculty, and staff through the summer. The university will not require students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated against the virus this fall but is strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated. As of Wednesday, more than 42% of students and almost 73% of employees had been vaccinated. The university plans to operate at 100% capacity indoors and outdoors and to return to in-person instruction without social distancing this fall. Face masks are no longer required on campus, but the school recommends those who aren’t vaccinated wear face coverings indoors.

The McLennan Community College dashboard showed three active cases Wednesday and a cumulative total of 372 cases, 289 involving students.

CORYELL COUNTY

Coryell County had 7,411 total confirmed cases of the virus Wednesday, 26 more than on Tuesday, and a total of 313 probable cases.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the county rose to 319 Wednesday, an increase of 19.

At least 7,316 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 89 have died.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported one case involving an inmate and six cases involving employees at the Christina Melton Crain Unit where one inmate was isolated; five cases involving employees at the Hilltop Unit; one case involving an inmate and eight cases involving employees at the Alfred D. Hughes Unit, where 47 inmates were restricted and two inmates were isolated; three cases involving employees at the Mountain View Unit; five cases involving employees at the Dr. Lane Murray Unit, and three cases involving inmates and one involving an employee at the Linda Woodman State Jail where 76 inmates were restricted and four were isolated.

FALLS COUNTY

Falls County had 1,910 total confirmed and 205 total probable cases of the virus Wednesday.

DSHS data showed 17 active cases in the county.

At least 2,065 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 33 have died.

Marlin City Hall employees will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday after several coworkers tested positive for the virus, Mayor Carolyn Lofton said in a statement posted Wednesday.

The Marlin Police Department will be closed to the public until further notice, Lofton said, and all city staff will wear masks when dealing with the public until further notice.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday reported no active cases at either the William Hobby Unit or the Marlin Transfer Unit.

LIMESTONE COUNTY

Limestone County had 2,255 total confirmed and 698 total probable cases of the virus Wednesday.

DSHS data showed 104 active cases in the county.

At least 2,768 residents diagnosed the virus have recovered and 81 have died.

NAVARRO COUNTY

Navarro County had 3,533 total confirmed and 2,569 total probable cases Wednesday.

DSHS data showed 137 active cases Wednesday.

At least 5,818 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered.

Local data showed 150 deaths.

The state reported 147.

OTHER COUNTIES

Bosque County had 1,437 total confirmed and 327 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. Of the total, 1,669 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 37 have died, according to state data. Fifty-eight cases were active Wednesday.

Freestone County had 1,137 total confirmed and 903 total probable cases Wednesday. At least 1,935 residents have recovered and 50 have died according to state data. At least 55 cases were active Wednesday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday was reporting one case involving an employee and five involving inmates at the William Boyd Unit in Teague where one inmate was isolated.

Hamilton County had 779 total confirmed and 62 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 782 residents have recovered and 29 have died, according to state data. Thirty cases were active Wednesday.

Hill County Wednesday had 3,882 total confirmed cases and 772 probable cases. At least 4,472 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 111 residents have died, according to state data. At least 71 cases were active Wednesday.

Lampasas County had 1,973 total confirmed and 373 probable cases Wednesday. At least 2,210 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 36 residents diagnosed with the virus have died, according to state data. At least 100 cases were active Wednesday.

Leon County had 1,319 total confirmed and 387 total probable cases Wednesday. At least 1,620 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 43 have died, according to state data. At least 43 cases were active Wednesday.

Milam County had 1,549 total confirmed and 1,110 total probable cases Wednesday. At least 2,632 residents have recovered and 53 have died. Twenty-seven cases were active Wednesday.

Mills County had 599 confirmed and 66 probable cases of the virus Wednesday. At least 639 patients have recovered and 21 have died, according to state data. Five cases were active Wednesday.

Robertson County had 1,888 total confirmed cases Wednesday and 443 total probable cases. At least 2,215 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered, and 47 have died, according to state data. At least 69 cases were active Wednesday.

San Saba County had 528 total confirmed cases Wednesday and 265 total probable cases. At least 756 residents diagnosed with the virus have recovered and 23 have died, according to state data, which showed 14 active cases Wednesday. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice Wednesday was reporting three cases involving employees at the San Saba Transfer Facility.

