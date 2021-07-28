Advertisement

Texas to award $10 million in grants to support grassroots COVID-19 vaccination efforts

Texas plans to award $10 million in grants to community-based organizations to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state. (File)(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – The Texas Department of State Health Services will award $10 million in federal grants in amounts ranging from $50,000 to $150,000 to local groups working to promote COVID-19 vaccination.

The move comes amid a spike in new cases of the virus in the state, driven at least in part by the Delta variant of the virus, which is primarily targeting the unvaccinated.

“Community-based organizations have played a critical role in ensuring people across Texas have access to COVID-19 vaccines, and they have innovative ideas about how to engage the communities they work with,” said Imelda Garcia, DSHS associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services.

“These grants will give them the resources to expand their efforts to serve hard-to-reach communities that have been seriously affected by the pandemic.”

The agency, which is working with the Texas A&M University Health Science Center to administer the Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Grant program, is encouraging educational agencies, faith-based organizations, government entities, community coalitions, associations, and nonprofits to apply for the federal funds.

Just more than 52% of Texas residents 12-years-of-age and older are fully vaccinated against the virus.

In the 16 Central Texas counties KWTX is monitoring, barely more than 36% of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, but the percentage of fully vaccinated residents in the region is just about 2% higher now than it was at the end of June.

McLennan County has the highest rate of fully vaccinated residents 12 and older at 41.4%.

More than 33% of Bell County residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

San Saba County has the lowest rate at 29.3%.

Organizations may submit proposals starting Wednesday.

Award notifications should be announced beginning at the end of August.

Information is available online.

VACCINE INFORMATION AND RESOURCES

COVID-19 INFORMATION, LINKS AND RESOURCES

