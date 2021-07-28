Advertisement

TikTok star wounded, friend fatally shot watching ‘Purge’

Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night...
Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night found the body of Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas gravely wounded.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORONA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are appealing for help as they investigate a shooting inside a Southern California movie theater that killed an 18-year-old woman and left her friend on life support.

Police say theater workers cleaning up after a showing of “The Forever Purge” Monday night found the body of Rylee Goodrich and 19-year-old Anthony Barajas gravely wounded.

Barajas is a social media influencer with nearly a million TikTok followers. He’s on life support at a hospital.

Police are asking anyone who was at The Crossings mall in Corona Monday night to share information with detectives.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews remained on the scene Tuesday, dousing hotspots and assessing the damage.
Fire-damaged middle school can’t be repaired in time for start of classes, students will be moved
The employees left a sign on the door of the Dollar General on West Adams Ave. stating that...
Temple: Dollar General reopens after ‘disgruntled’ employees quit en masse
The crash happened at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 16 in San Saba County. (File)
Authorities identify teenager killed in head-on crash on rural Central Texas highway
A driver who ran from the scene of a single-vehicle crash Monday night was later found along...
Driver who ran from scene of crash arrested along I-35 on suspicion of drunken driving
Most hospitalized COVID-19 patients are younger than 55 and virtually all are unvaccinated,...
Bell County moves COVID threat level to significant uncontrolled community transmission

Latest News

FILE - Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,...
CDC leader: Masks, vaccination could halt surge
Lawrence Bearse, 90, was found in a hot van outside a retirement facility in Arizona.
Family still has no answers after man, 90, dies in hot van outside retirement home
Lawrence Bearse, 90, was found in a hot van outside a retirement facility in Arizona.
90-year-old dies forgotten in hot van in Arizona
FILE - Congressional District 6 candidate Jake Ellzey talks with supporters during an evening...
GOP’s Jake Ellzey wins US House seat over Trump-backed rival