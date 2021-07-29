10 Things To Do in Central Texas This Weekend: 7.31.21-8.01.21

(KWTX) - Looking for things happening this weekend in Central Texas? Look no further! We have 10 suggestions of things around Central Texas to do this weekend!

Grab your blankets and lawn chairs, and bring your family and friends to Miller Park in Temple for a free outdoor movie screening of The Croods: A New Age! The pre-historic fun & festivities will kick off at Saturday at 7:30pm, and the movie will start at sundown.

Students will have the opportunity to take a full ACT Practice test in a simulated test environment. The students gain an understanding of the material covered on the ACT and what the testing experience is like. Students can also receive their test scores and trend analysis at no cost by an individual appointment following the test. For more information and to reserve your seat contact: Morgan Williams (254)294-3327

Neighbors Supporting Neighbors is one way to describe the Gatesville community. Jason Shields, is war veteran and served for 23 years in the military. Jason faces a long road of recovery. Come together for Jason on Sunday at Bare Bones BBQ in Gatesville starting at 1 p.m. There will be a live auction, silent auction, cornhole tournament, and live music

The ’80s. The decade of big hair don’t care. The decade of rock that shook you all night long. The decade that taught you to never stop believin’. On Saturday, LA recording artist Therese Curatolo (Postmodern Jukebox) leads a night filled with your favorite ’80s musical hits at the Baylor Club. The Rewind: A Nostalgic Blast From The Past is a night that explores the best of a decade through song. Kick off the night at 6:30 p.m. with drinks and mingling, dinner served at 7 p.m., and the main show starts at 8:00 p.m. If you know your ’80s trivia, you will win... Dress in your favorite 80′s attire for a chance to win a prize!

The Killeen Branch NAACP, H-E-B, Colgate and its Community Partners host the Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway Saturday at 11a.m. at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church, located at 4201 Zephyr Road in Killeen. Their goal is to encourage and motivate students for the upcoming school year. Families can receive up to 4 backpacks per household!

Another Back to School Backpack Giveaway is happening Saturday afternoon at the Clements Boys and Girls Club in Killeen. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. they will be giving away 400 backpacks filled with school supplies during this drive-thru event.

For all the Dragon Ball Z fans, Terp’s Toys and Comics in Little River presents Stephanie Nadolny voice actress (kid Goku and young Gohan) coming to do signing and pictures with the fans Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Families are invited to check out the City of Harker Heights Splash Bash! The family friendly event will take place on Saturday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Kern Park on 400 South Ann Boulevard. This free, fun, and open event to the public will include water inflatables, water balloons, games, and more. Attendees should be prepared to get wet and encouraged to bring a picnic.

The Lampasas County Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center is proud to be hosting the 2021 Hoffpauir Riata Roundup Rodeo starting on Thursday and continuing Friday and Saturday. The event will take place at the 580 Sports Complex, 2351 FM 580 West in Lampasas. The event will kick off Thursday night with a Jackpot Open Barrel Race beginning at 8pm. Friday and Saturday gates will open at 4:30pm with Mutton Bustin’ at 6:30pm and the Rodeo events at 7:30pm! There will be plenty of activities to enjoy including Calf Roping, Bronc Riding, Ranch Bronc Riding, Break Away Roping, Goat Roping, Kid’s Activities, Bounce House, Team Roping, Mutton Bustin’, Calf Scramble, Queen & Princess Contest, Breakaway, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Bull Riding, Food Trucks, and Vendors. For just $10 at the gate, it’s BYOB with no glass containers allowed. Admission is just $10 for adults, ages 3-12 are $5, and 2 and under are free. All military and first responders also get in free.

The Harker Heights Farmers Market will have a special visitor this weekend brining some magical treats for Harry Potter’s birthday. Laly’s Bakery will host a Welcome to Hogwarts Pop Up shop on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Stop by and grab some magic treats just in time for your favorite wizard’s birthday! There will be themed sugar cookies, butterbeer everything and more Hogwarts inspired sweets!

