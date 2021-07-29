22-year veteran with Texarkana Texas PD dies from COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is grieving the loss of one of its longtime officers.

Lt. Clay McClure, 54, a 22-year veteran of the force, died Wednesday, July 28 from COVID-19, the police department says. He leaves behind a wife and two children. The department says he worked as a patrol officer, supervisor, and narcotics investigator during his lengthy career.

“Clay was more than a great cop. He was a mentor, a brother, and a lifelong friend whose legacy will live on in this organization. He will be missed,” said Chief Kevin Schutte.

It is with a heavy heart that we share with you that Lieutenant Clay McClure passed away at a local hospital last night... Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

He reportedly got sick sometime in early July and has been in a Texarkana area hospital fighting the virus.

