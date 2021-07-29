Advertisement

22-year veteran with Texarkana Texas PD dies from COVID-19

Lt. Clay McClure with the Texarkana Texas Police Department died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after...
Lt. Clay McClure with the Texarkana Texas Police Department died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after contracting COVID-19.(Texarkana Texas Police Department)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is grieving the loss of one of its longtime officers.

Lt. Clay McClure, 54, a 22-year veteran of the force, died Wednesday, July 28 from COVID-19, the police department says. He leaves behind a wife and two children. The department says he worked as a patrol officer, supervisor, and narcotics investigator during his lengthy career.

“Clay was more than a great cop. He was a mentor, a brother, and a lifelong friend whose legacy will live on in this organization. He will be missed,” said Chief Kevin Schutte.

It is with a heavy heart that we share with you that Lieutenant Clay McClure passed away at a local hospital last night...

Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

He reportedly got sick sometime in early July and has been in a Texarkana area hospital fighting the virus.

