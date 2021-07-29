Advertisement

BU students with close ties to middle school that burned have a new mission

The Baylor students call their group Engineers With A Mission.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – A group of Baylor students called Engineers With A Mission is on a new mission to help students affected by the devastating fire at G.W. Carver Middle School early Tuesday morning.

The Baylor students have a special bond with the Carver students.

They started making regular trips to the school in fall of 2019 to do activities with the middle schoolers in hopes of piquing their interest in engineering.

Jinhaeng Lee, a senior electrical and computer engineering major at Baylor, was part of the original group.

“As engineers we decided that it would be good to encourage the students to think creatively to solve problems and practice teamwork,” Lee said.

Lee said the visits were a success.

Engineers With A Mission even helped the Carver students form their first Lego robotics club but shortly after doing that, COVID-19 hit, and the campus closed.

The Baylor students made regular visits to the Carver campus until the start of the pandemic.(Courtesy photo)

While the students haven’t met in person since, the members of the Baylor group wasted no time after learning about the fire, jumping in to help those they mentored.

Lee said his group began to try and gather as much information as possible.

“I’m hearing that the resource closet was burned down where they had clothes for students such as sports clothes like sports shorts or shirts that students could wear if they didn’t have the clothes for that day,” Lee said.

“Even the hygiene closet was burned down so anything from clothes to hygiene products like tissues, towels, sanitizers and of all those sorts.”

Lee has already started gathering items from friends but says he plans to put bins out around Baylor so other students can pitch in.

Waco ISD says the best way to help is by purchasing Walmart, Target or HEB gift cards so the school can access needs and purchase specific items.

Transformation Waco, which operates Carver as an in-district charter, has posted information online about how residents can help.

As for Lee, he says he’s thankful for the opportunity to help.

“The reason that I decided to help was quite simple,” Lee said.

“There was a need and I think it’s the right thing for us to do as Christians to help the needy, to love one another.”

