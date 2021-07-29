Advertisement

Diocese of Laredo requires masks for all church activities

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Diocese of Laredo released a statement about mass and other church gatherings on Wednesday evening.

Bishop Tamayo says that as of immediately and until further notice, the wearing of masks by everyone regardless of vaccination status will be required for all church activities.

The bishop says this was done out of the sudden rise in COVID cases and reports of the delta variant being present in the community.

“Dear people of the Diocese of Laredo,

As we prepare to lift the Dispensation from the Obligation to Attend Mass on Sundays and Holy Days, I am conscious of the sudden rise in COVID cases in the Diocese of Laredo. Reports of the Delta variant’s presence within our communities has caused some concern about the use of masks during Mass and other church gatherings. Noting as always that this pandemic is ever-changing, we see the need to continually reevaluate our policies. In light of the latest CDC recommendations and the rise of hospitalizations of COVID cases, effective immediately and until further notice, the wearing of masks by everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required for all church activities.

My pastoral concern, as well as that of each diocesan priest, for the well-being of the people entrusted to us calls us to encourage all to continue to be vigilant and take precautions.

Todo Con Amor,

Most Reverend James A. Tamayo, D.D.

First Bishop of Laredo”

