Fort Hood Soldier accused of picking up immigrants

EDWARDS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Hood soldier is accused of picking up immigrants in Edwards County west of Kerrville.

An Edwards County deputy pulled the soldier over on Saturday, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“While interviewing him, the deputy determined that he was in the area to pick up illegal aliens,” the post said.

The information was shared with other law enforcement agencies and the soldier was pulled over several hours later on U.S. Highway 277 with four immigrants in the car, the post said.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

The soldier’s name was not released.

