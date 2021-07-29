Hot & humid to end July... cold front coming to start August!

Here we go...we are heading into what appears to be the hottest few days we’ve had so far this year. I hate to say it, but it looks a tad hotter going into the weekend too. Tonight will be warm and humid with overnight low temperatures only dipping into the upper 70s/low 80s. Tomorrow will be very hot and very humid. Afternoon temperatures are expected to make it into the mid and upper 90s, but with the humidity lingering in the air, it will definitely feel much hotter. Afternoon heat index values could jump anywhere from 100° to 109°. That’s the kind of heat that can be dangerous so be prepared and start drinking water now to help stay hydrated. An isolated shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon but most are staying dry for the next few days. It’s not until next week that our rain chances bump back up.

Saturday will be hot and humid with high temperatures generally in the upper 90s. Heat index values will reach or exceed 105 in many areas. Sunday, more heat & more humidity. It’s pretty much a copy/paste of Saturday. Except a cold front will be approaching, and with it, a chance for more rain next week. Scattered rain through several days next week could get us anywhere from a .25″ to an inch in some places next week with the highest chances for rain Monday - Wednesday. Not only do we see rain chances to start August, but we shy away from normal heat, in the upper 90s, to highs back down into the low and mid 90s for most of next week.

