Advertisement

Hot & humid to end July... cold front coming to start August!

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here we go...we are heading into what appears to be the hottest few days we’ve had so far this year. I hate to say it, but it looks a tad hotter going into the weekend too. Tonight will be warm and humid with overnight low temperatures only dipping into the upper 70s/low 80s. Tomorrow will be very hot and very humid. Afternoon temperatures are expected to make it into the mid and upper 90s, but with the humidity lingering in the air, it will definitely feel much hotter. Afternoon heat index values could jump anywhere from 100° to 109°. That’s the kind of heat that can be dangerous so be prepared and start drinking water now to help stay hydrated. An isolated shower or storm will be possible in the afternoon but most are staying dry for the next few days. It’s not until next week that our rain chances bump back up.

Saturday will be hot and humid with high temperatures generally in the upper 90s. Heat index values will reach or exceed 105 in many areas. Sunday, more heat & more humidity. It’s pretty much a copy/paste of Saturday. Except a cold front will be approaching, and with it, a chance for more rain next week. Scattered rain through several days next week could get us anywhere from a .25″ to an inch in some places next week with the highest chances for rain Monday - Wednesday. Not only do we see rain chances to start August, but we shy away from normal heat, in the upper 90s, to highs back down into the low and mid 90s for most of next week.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Marlin City Hall employees will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday after several...
Area city hall employees tested for COVID-19 after several coworkers test positive
Cameron Morris of Waco, bought Standard Hat Works in 2013. The company was founded in 1909.
Country superstar pops into Central Texas hatmaker’s pop-up shop
Baylor Scott & White Health has notified all of its employees, vendors and contractors they...
Baylor Scott & White to require all workers, volunteers, vendors to be vaccinated against COVID-19
A Central Texas police officer injured in a struggle with a suspect was taken to a hospital...
Central Texas police officer injured in struggle with suspect

Latest News

Camille's Thursday Evening Fastcast
KWTX Fastcast Images
Triple-digit heat now could stay away even before next week’s front arrives!
A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii following a large quake off Alaska
8.2 magnitude quake in Alaska’s Aleutian Chain generates small tsunami
Camille's Wednesday Evening Fastcast