Advertisement

It’s official: UT, Oklahoma will join the SEC in 2025

The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to invite Texas and Oklahoma to join the league,...
The Southeastern Conference voted Thursday to invite Texas and Oklahoma to join the league, effective July 1, 2025.(wdtv)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (July 30, 2021) – The Southeastern Conference made it official Friday; the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma will join the SEC on July 1, 2025 and will compete in all sports beginning in the 2025-2026 academic year.

“The presidents and chancellors of the Southeastern Conference are pleased to welcome the University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas,” said Jere Morehead, President of the University of Georgia and current President of the SEC.

“Both universities are prestigious academic institutions with strong athletics programs similar in tradition, culture and success to our current member universities. We look forward to a productive and successful future together beginning in 2025.”

The two schools submitted formal requests for member on Tuesday.

On Thursday the conference’s presidents and chancellors voted to extend invitations, and on Friday the regents both schools accepted the invitations.

The addition of the two schools will increase the size of the SEC to 16 beginning in July 2025.

“This is an important moment for the long-term future of the Southeastern Conference and our member universities,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

“Oklahoma and Texas are outstanding academic institutions with two strong athletics programs, which will add to the SEC’s national prominence. Their additions will further enhance the already rich academic, athletic, and cultural legacies that have been cultivated throughout the years by our existing 14 members. We look forward to the Sooners and Longhorns competing in our conference starting in the 2025-26 academic year.”

The University of Texas will be the fifth institution in the SEC to hold membership in the prestigious Association of American Universities, joining Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

The departure of the two schools from the beleaguered Big 12 Conference leaves the Big 12′s eight remaining schools, including Baylor University, with what right now appears to be an uncertain future.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby expressed disappointment in a brief statement Thursday evening.

“Today’s SEC announcement reaffirms that these plans have been in the works with ongoing discussions between the parties and television partner for some time. We are disappointed these discussions went as far as they did without notice to, or inclusion of, other Big 12 members,” he said.

“Despite our concerns for the process and for the overall health of college athletics, we will do everything possible to make sure that the student-athletes at both universities enjoy an excellent experience throughout the remaining four years of their participation and competition in the Big 12 Conference.

Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone, in a weekly email to students, faculty and staff that was sent before the vote Thursday, said school officials “will approach the situation strategically and deliberately for the future of Baylor.”

“One important aspect that has been absent in all the public discussion is the unfortunate loss of longtime, special rivalries,” Livingstone said.

“Baylor and Texas have met every season since 1945, which is our longest consecutive streak against any opponent and the second-longest for Texas behind only the Oklahoma series. Baylor has five wins against Texas since 2010, joining Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and TCU as the only teams with five wins vs. UT in that span,” she said.

The loss of the two powerhouse schools will leave the rest of universities in the conference, including Baylor “facing smaller television deals, lower attendance, and other negative consequences,” economist Ray Perryman of The Perryman Group said in a report released earlier Thursday.

“The result would be reductions in athletic revenue, tourism, and economic benefits for affected communities,” he said.

The Perryman Group considered two scenarios.

In the first, the Big 12 would remain largely intact after Texas and Oklahoma leave, and in the second, the Big 12 crumbles and the remaining schools are forced to “seek opportunities elsewhere.”

Under the first scenario, “the realignment could be expected to cause losses of $938.9 million in annual gross product and 12,623 jobs,” in communities across the Big 12 conference.

Under the second scenario, losses of $1.3 billion in annual gross product and 18,063 jobs are possible.

Perryman’s report estimates the economic consequences to Waco, Lubbock and Fort Worth, the homes of Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU, to include the loss of $397.7 million in annual gross product and 5,322 jobs under the first scenario and $569.1 million in annual gross product and 7,615 jobs under the second scenario, including multiplier effects.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Sgt. Daniel Soto de Jesus, 28, was last seen on Monday.
Statewide CLEAR Alert issued for soldier missing from Texas post
Denise Petter started her 35-career with the Belton ISD in 1982
Longtime Central Texas coach, educator dies after battle with brain cancer
A serious crash at the intersection of Mountain Lion Rd and Sundance Drive has injured multiple...
Serious injuries reported in Central Texas crash
Mold on the blades of a ceiling fan.
Central Texas woman with mold problem in her apartment turns to social media

Latest News

Texas is headed to the Southeastern Conference after a whirlwind week. (File)
UT System board votes to accept invitation for UT-Austin to join the SEC
Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the...
US mixed relay team reinstated after appeal
United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal...
Rapinoe converts to get US soccer past Netherlands on penalties
Sunisa Lee, of United States, reacts as she poses for a picture after winning the gold medal in...
Olympic champ Sunisa Lee still focused on college, not fame