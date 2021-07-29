Longtime Central Texas coach, educator dies after battle with brain cancer

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) – Former Belton ISD coach and educator Denise Petter, whose career spanned more than three decades, has died after a battle with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

She was 62.

Visitation is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Dossman Funeral Home at 2525 North Main St. in Belton.

A memorial service begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church in Belton 506 North Main St.

Petter was diagnosed in March 2020 with glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive brain cancer.

She underwent surgery on March 5, 2020, and then started radiation and chemotherapy.

Petter died on Tuesday.

She started her 35-career with the Belton ISD in 1982 as a health teacher and coach at Belton Junior High School.

She later moved to Belton High School where she taught biology and served as head cross country and track and field coach.

For the last 10 years of her career, she served as athletic business manager and kept the title of head track and field coach.

She retired from the district in May 2017.

Petter was a Temple native who attended junior high school and high school in Belton and then went on to graduate from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor with a degree in education.

She’s survived by her husband and two children.

In lieu of flowers, a scholarship fund is being created for Belton ISD athletes.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.