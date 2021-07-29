Pray for Colt: Texas infant fighting for his life after contracting RSV

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Texas couple is asking for prayers for their son Colt, who is fighting for his life after contracting a respiratory virus.

On July 18, Colt and his twin brother Case were rushed to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston after they became ill.

“Colt is currently on a ventilator and heavily sedated and needing MAJOR MAJOR prayers. Chance and I are absolutely beside ourselves having to watch this traumatic experience and make life saving decisions. We are separated as the boys are on different levels and there is no movement allowed between rooms,” the boys’ mother, Sydney Curry, wrote on Facebook.

“These viruses are like a turn of a switch, and that’s exactly what happened yesterday with them going from mild symptoms to bad really quick,” the mother later added on Facebook.

A day later, Sydney said Case was improving, but Colt’s condition took a turn for the worst. “His CO2 levels keep climbing to a unhealthy level ... he is the sickest baby on the floor currently,” she wrote.

On July 20, Sydney revealed the condition of both her sons worsened. “The results have come back as RSV, which we figured, with this virus there is no antibiotic or anything that can be given to make this better,” the mother wrote, “The only thing the doctors can do is just try to support their body at this point to get them through the virus until it leaves their system.”

A couple of days later, on July 22, Sydney shared a photo of both of her sons intubated at the hospital. The distraught mother asked for prayers and warned parents.

“For those who think RSV isn’t serious please look at my boys and take a minute to realize it is VERY serious,” she said. “These poor babies don’t deserve this, the toll that this virus is taking on their body is so harmful and depressing to watch.”

On July 24, the mother was finally able to share some good news. Case was being released from the hospital.

“He is super ready to get home to his horses, cows, and puppies! The doctors are very happy with his respiratory rate and heart rate. He still has a lot of secretions but nothing mom and dad can’t handle at home,” Sydney said. “Colt, unfortunately, will not being released anytime soon, but that’s okay. Slow and steady wins the race around here.”

Colt’s condition improved and he was removed from the ventilator.

Unfortunately, his condition worsened. On Wednesday, Sydney shared a heartbreaking update: “Our baby is not okay.”

“Chance and I really have no words right now other than we never thought we would have to watch our baby boy be intubated, not once, but twice,” the mother said.

“Please pray for us. Colt is barely hanging on and this journey is getting even more traumatic.”

If you would like to help Colt’ family with medical expenses, you can donate money here.

