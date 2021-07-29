Restaurant Report Card for July 29, 2021

KWTX) – Mystery solved.

Last week, in our snapshot of the worst food inspection scores so far this year, we reported that DoubleDave’s Pizzaworks at 160 North New Road in Waco got an 85 on an inspection in March.

But neither the pizza place nor the health department could locate the actual report with the inspection details.

The report has turned up, and it shows the inside of the dishwasher was dirty, neither a certified food manger’s certificate nor food handler’s cards were available, and one of the sinks didn’t have hot water.

Fast-forward to the most recent report; the restaurant got a 67.

Still, there was no certified food manager even employed there.

The workers weren’t wearing hair restraints; the inspector found hair baked onto pepperoni roll.

The walls and floors were greasy, sticky, and had food debris on them.

There was grime and build up in the dishwasher and sink, which had low cold-water pressure.

According to the report, the shift leader said she mixes sanitizer with bleach, but was then informed that doing that could result in fatal gas or chemical burns.

The salad bar was way too warm.

There was an ice machine that needed cleaning.

And here were three repeat critical hygiene and sanitization violations.

Ultimately, the restaurant passed a re-inspection.

And this week’s Clean Plate Award winner is Moroso Wood-fired Pizzeria at 4700 Bosque Blvd in Waco.

If you are a fan of brick oven pizza, this is the place the grab a slice or a whole pie.

You can choose from the Margherita, Americano, or the Honey Bear which has San Marzano tomato, Sopressata, fresh Mozzarella, mushrooms, Calabrian chilies, fresh basil, and yes, honey.

The pizzeria also serves brunch.

Can you say, “Bellini per favore?!”

