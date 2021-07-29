SEC invites Texas, Oklahoma to join in 2025

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (KWTX) - Southeastern Conference presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Thursday to invite Oklahoma and the University of Texas to join the SEC effective July 1, 2025, in a move that will send strong ripples through the remaining members of the Big 12 Conference including Baylor University.

“Today’s unanimous vote is both a testament to the SEC’s longstanding spirit of unity and mutual cooperation, as well as a recognition of the outstanding legacies of academic and athletic excellence established by the Universities of Oklahoma and Texas,” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said.

“I greatly appreciate the collective efforts of our presidents and chancellors in considering and acting upon each school’s membership interest.”

Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone, in a weekly email to students, faculty and staff that was sent before the vote Thursday, said school officials “will approach the situation strategically and deliberately for the future of Baylor.”

“One important aspect that has been absent in all the public discussion is the unfortunate loss of longtime, special rivalries,” Livingstone said.

“Baylor and Texas have met every season since 1945, which is our longest consecutive streak against any opponent and the second-longest for Texas behind only the Oklahoma series. Baylor has five wins against Texas since 2010, joining Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and TCU as the only teams with five wins vs. UT in that span,” she said.

The loss of the two powerhouse schools will leave the rest of universities in the conference, including Baylor “facing smaller television deals, lower attendance, and other negative consequences,” economist Ray Perryman of The Perryman Group said in a report released earlier Thursday.

“The result would be reductions in athletic revenue, tourism, and economic benefits for affected communities,” he said.

The Perryman Group considered two scenarios.

In the first, the Big 12 would remain largely intact after Texas and Oklahoma leave, and in the second, the Big 12 crumbles and the remaining schools are forced to “seek opportunities elsewhere.”

Under the first scenario, “the realignment could be expected to cause losses of $938.9 million in annual gross product and 12,623 jobs,” in communities across the Big 12 conference.

Under the second scenario, losses of $1.3 billion in annual gross product and 18,063 jobs are possible.

Perryman’s report estimates the economic consequences to Waco, Lubbock and Fort Worth, the homes of Baylor, Texas Tech and TCU, to include the loss of $397.7 million in annual gross product and 5,322 jobs under the first scenario and $569.1 million in annual gross product and 7,615 jobs under the second scenario, including multiplier effects.

