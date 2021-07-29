Serious injuries reported in Harker Heights crash

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A serious crash at the intersection of Mountain Lion Rd and Sundance Drive has injured multiple people Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. after emergency officials received calls of a hit and run crash.

The Harker Heights Police and Fire Department arrived on the scene with a car that had struck several trees.

At least two people had to be extricated from the heavily damaged car.

Mountain Lion Rd remained for two hours while police investigated the scene.

This is a developing story.

