Advertisement

Serious injuries reported in Harker Heights crash

A serious crash at the intersection of Mountain Lion Rd and Sundance Drive has injured multiple...
A serious crash at the intersection of Mountain Lion Rd and Sundance Drive has injured multiple people Thursday morning.(Justin Jackson)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - A serious crash at the intersection of Mountain Lion Rd and Sundance Drive has injured multiple people Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. after emergency officials received calls of a hit and run crash.

The Harker Heights Police and Fire Department arrived on the scene with a car that had struck several trees.

At least two people had to be extricated from the heavily damaged car.

Mountain Lion Rd remained for two hours while police investigated the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlin City Hall employees will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday after several...
Area city hall employees tested for COVID-19 after several coworkers test positive
Cameron Morris of Waco, bought Standard Hat Works in 2013. The company was founded in 1909.
Country superstar pops into Central Texas hatmaker’s pop-up shop
A Central Texas police officer injured in a struggle with a suspect was taken to a hospital...
Central Texas police officer injured in struggle with suspect
Baylor Scott & White Health has notified all of its employees, vendors and contractors they...
Baylor Scott & White to require all workers, volunteers, vendors to be vaccinated against COVID-19
Police Tape Line
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother

Latest News

(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Masks now required on Fort Hood
Historic Carver High School
Trophy case among $12 million worth of damage in school fire
The city of Harker Heights honored the life and service of Freddie Nichols, the first African...
Harker Heights: Street dedication honors city’s first African American police officer
Colt Curry is in a Houston hospital after he contracted RSV.
Pray for Colt: Texas infant fighting for his life after contracting RSV