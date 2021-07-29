Statewide CLEAR Alert issued for soldier missing from Texas post

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – A statewide CLEAR Alert was issued Thursday for a soldier missing from Fort Bliss.

Sgt. Daniel Soto de Jesus, 28, is 5-foot-8, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair

He may be driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Texas license KXG7848

He was last seen at around 10:20 a.m. on Monday at 20500 Cold War Road at Fort Bliss and last checked in with his unit a short time later.

He failed to report to formation at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Fort Bliss Provost Marshal Office at (915) 744-1237.

The Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program was created in 2019 by the Texas Legislature to close the gap between missing children and missing senior citizens.

