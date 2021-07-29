Advertisement

Statewide CLEAR Alert issued for soldier missing from Texas post

Sgt. Daniel Soto de Jesus, 28, was last seen on Monday.
Sgt. Daniel Soto de Jesus, 28, was last seen on Monday.(U.S. Army photo)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) – A statewide CLEAR Alert was issued Thursday for a soldier missing from Fort Bliss.

Sgt. Daniel Soto de Jesus, 28, is 5-foot-8, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair

He may be driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Elantra with Texas license KXG7848

He was last seen at around 10:20 a.m. on Monday at 20500 Cold War Road at Fort Bliss and last checked in with his unit a short time later.

He failed to report to formation at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Fort Bliss Provost Marshal Office at (915) 744-1237.

The Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue or CLEAR Alert program was created in 2019 by the Texas Legislature to close the gap between missing children and missing senior citizens.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marlin City Hall employees will be tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Thursday after several...
Area city hall employees tested for COVID-19 after several coworkers test positive
60-year-old Patricia Eifert of Jasper, Texas
Mother shot to death inside recently purchased home in North Texas
Cameron Morris of Waco, bought Standard Hat Works in 2013. The company was founded in 1909.
Country superstar pops into Central Texas hatmaker’s pop-up shop
Baylor Scott & White Health has notified all of its employees, vendors and contractors they...
Baylor Scott & White to require all workers, volunteers, vendors to be vaccinated against COVID-19
A Central Texas police officer injured in a struggle with a suspect was taken to a hospital...
Central Texas police officer injured in struggle with suspect

Latest News

Four suspected illegals found in car
Fort Hood Soldier accused of picking up immigrants
Harker Heights dedicates street name after first African American police officer
Harker Heights names street after its first-ever African American police officer
Central Texas hospitals
Central Texas hospital systems requiring COVID19 vaccine for employees
Lt. Clay McClure with the Texarkana Texas Police Department died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 after...
22-year veteran with Texarkana Texas PD dies from COVID-19